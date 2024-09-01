Diseases & Conditions

Trouble treating rheumatoid arthritis

Many people diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis later in life aren't getting the most effective medications for it.

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

photo of a doctor holding a clipboard and speaking to a senior woman as a nurse stands next to her

The initial treatment for active rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is supposed to be aggressive. Doctors can pre-scribe powerful medications to slow the chronic immune system attack on the lining of the joints, and the drugs should be administered as soon as possible to help prevent crippling disability.

Unfortunately, most people diagnosed after age 65 (which includes up to a third of all people with rheumatoid arthritis) aren't getting optimal treatment, according to recent evidence. Here's why this might be happening to people with "late-onset" RA, and what you can do about it.

Recent evidence

In a study published Dec. 5, 2023, in ACR Open Rheumatology, scientists used Medicare data from 2008 to 2017 to identify people with a new diagnosis of late-onset RA. Among more than 33,000 people who fit the profile, just 29% received a medication that can modify the disease within the first year after diagnosis, even though such treatment is recommended by current clinical practice guidelines.

"This is in contrast with 70% to 80% of younger adults with rheumatoid arthritis who receive disease-modifying medications soon after diagnosis," says Dr. Devyani Misra, a geriatrician, rheumatologist, and researcher at Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital.

Why disease-modifying drugs are important

The most effective rheumatoid arthritis medications not only relieve symptoms, but also slow the disease process. That helps reduce the amount of joint destruction and curb the loss of joint function.

In most cases, the first-line treatment is a nonbiologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drug (DMARD) such as methotrexate (Otrexup, Trexall), typically taken as a pill or self-injection.

If a nonbiologic DMARD doesn't provide significant improvement within a month or two, you might be offered a newer type of DMARD, such as one of the following.

Biologic DMARDs, such as etanercept (Enbrel), rituximab (Rituxan), or tocilizumab (Actemra), have a more targeted effect on immune system function than nonbiologic DMARDs. They are typically given as infusions or are self-injected.

Janus kinase inhibitors, such as tofacitinib (Xeljanz), like other DMARDs, reduce inflammation. They are taken as pills.

Until those medications begin to work (within weeks to months), doctors might recommend low doses of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin), or corticosteroids, such as prednisone. But these medications do not protect the joints from damage, and long-term use can carry significant side effects.

What's the holdup?

Many factors keep people who develop late-onset RA from getting the most effective medications. Here are some examples.

Cost. Biologic DMARDs and Janus kinase inhibitors are expensive, with price tags upward of $20,000 or more per year. While they are often covered by insurance, copays and deductibles might translate to hundreds or thousands of dollars per year.

Side effects. All three classes of DMARD medications (like all drugs) can have side effects. For example, nonbiologic DMARDs can cause fatigue and liver problems; biologic DMARDs increase the risk for infections, especially tuberculosis; and Janus kinase inhibitor use can lead to shingles, allergic reactions, diarrhea, headache, runny or stuffy nose, or sore throat. Dr. Misra says some people decline the medications to avoid those risks.

Coexisting conditions. By the time late-onset RA develops, some people have other conditions that complicate treatment, such as heart or kidney problems. "Even aging itself can complicate rheumatoid arthritis treatment, in that liver, kidney, and gut function decline as we age, and the immune system becomes a little dysfunctional," Dr. Misra says.

Perceived frailty. "Some health care providers might be nervous about how medication side effects will affect someone they perceive as being frail, and then select the least aggressive treatment, such as a corticosteroid to ease symptoms," Dr. Misra says. "Yet I often prescribe DMARDs in older patients, and the drugs are effective and well tolerated."

Cognitive impairment. "Cognitive impairment interferes with the ability to follow instructions for medication use, lab monitoring, and clinic visit follow-ups. It's an ethical dilemma to determine how aggressively we want to treat these patients," Dr. Misra says.

Accessibility to health care. About 1.5 million people in the United States have rheumatoid arthritis, but there are only about 6,000 rheumatologists (doctors who are experts in treating the condition and who are most likely to prescribe DMARDs). So you might not have a specialist in your town who can navigate the challenges of late-onset RA. Even if you do, you might not have transportation, funds, or physical strength for in-person visits or infusions.

What you can do

If you aren't getting DMARD treatment for rheumatoid arthritis but feel you should be, talk to your doctor about workarounds to make treatment more feasible. Here are some examples.

If you can't give yourself injections. Infusions or an oral drug might be a better option.

If you can't get to a clinic. It might be possible to have a service provide blood work or infusions at home.

If you can't take methotrexate. A different medication might be a better fit when methotrexate isn't an option due to medication allergies or liver or kidney disease.

If you have cognitive impairment. "Perhaps you can have a family member or a visiting nurse give you your medications, or use an electronic pill-dispensing box," Dr. Misra suggests.

If the medications are too expensive. Ask your pharmacist about manufacturer coupons and patient assistance programs that can help reduce the costs of RA drugs.

If you're worried about side effects. "We often can find a drug that is the most benign, but still relieves discomfort," Dr. Misra says. "Or we can arrange the use of other therapies, such as physical or occupational therapy, topical creams, or heat and ice therapy. When we put them all together, they often provide pain relief. This is all about improving your quality of life, which will decline if you don't have treatment. And you're not too old to be treated."

Image: © Halfpoint Images/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. SimcoxPatrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Distinguished Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Which skin creams are most effective for eczema?
blog image 1

Why follow a vaccine schedule for children?
blog image 1

CAR-T immunotherapy for prostate cancer?
blog image 1

Boosting your child's immune system
blog image 1

Gratitude enhances health, brings happiness — and may even lengthen lives
blog image 1

The popularity of e-bikes and e-scooters is soaring, but are they safe?
blog image 1

Helping children make friends: What parents can do
blog image 1

Want to stop harmful drinking? AA versus SMART Recovery
blog image 1

Mpox is back: What to know and do
blog image 1

How well do you score on brain health?
/

Related Content

The point of knee shots featured image

Diseases & Conditions

The point of knee shots
Is arthritis preventable? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Is arthritis preventable?
Get moving to manage arthritis featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Get moving to manage arthritis
Arthritis

You might also be interested in…

Rheumatoid Arthritis: How to protect your joints, reduce pain, and improve mobility

This Special Health Report, Rheumatoid Arthritis: How to protect your joints, reduce pain and improve mobility, gives you the information you need to work with your physician to design a treatment plan. You’ll learn how rheumatoid arthritis affects joints and how it is diagnosed and treated, as well as the variety of symptoms that may occur. You'll find information on established medical therapies as well as complementary treatments such as acupuncture, yoga, and dietary supplements.  A special section provides advice about how to care for yourself through adaptations in your personal and work life, useful gadgets, and smoking cessation.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.