We have thousands of medications that help prevent or fight disease and infection. Unfortunately, many of them can cause a persistent metallic taste in the mouth. This side effect is a type of taste distortion called dysgeusia, sometimes referred to as "metal mouth." The symptom is extremely unpleasant and can have a severe impact on your mood, appetite, nutrition, and quality of life.

Why do drugs cause metal mouth?

Medications might lead to metal mouth for a number of reasons.