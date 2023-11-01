Study links a sugar-heavy diet to a higher risk of kidney stones

Need another reason to cut back on foods with high amounts of added sugar? Doing so may help prevent kidney stones, according to a study published online Aug. 4, 2023, by Frontiers in Nutrition.

In an analysis of 28,303 adults (48% of them men) over 11 years, those who consumed 25% or more of their daily calories from added sugars had an 88% higher risk of developing kidney stones compared with those who kept their added sugar intake to less than 5% of their daily calories.