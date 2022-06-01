Special Health Reports

Reducing Sugar in Your Diet

$18.00
ReducingSugar_SUG0622_cover

Reducing Sugar in Your Diet

Reducing consumption of added sugar is a good place to start in improving the overall nutritional punch of your diet. This Harvard Medical School Guide will help you gain a deeper understanding of the different formsof sugar, what foods contain significant amounts of added sugar, how sugaris metabolized by the body, and the health risks it poses when consumed to excess. We also offer practical suggestions from Harvard experts on how to reduce your intake.

Other Product Information

“Sugar and spice, everything nice,” the old saying goes.

But according to overwhelming evidence, there’s nothing nice about sugar when it comes to your health. Scores of research studies have linked added sugar to obesity and diabetes—as well as high blood pressure and elevated triglycerides that can lead to heart disease. 

What’s more, sugar is nothing but “empty calories”—has little to no nutritional value and it does nothing to stave off hunger. 

But how can you cut back on harmful sugar without giving up the sweetness you crave?

Now, thanks to the experts at Harvard Medical School, you can have the instant, research-backed answers you need that can have a dramatic impact on your health. It’s all in the instant-answer online guide Reducing Sugar in Your Diet.

Instant answers are just 5 minutes away!:

  • Yummy foods that help short-circuit harmful sugar spikes after a meal. 
  • The truth about natural sugar alternatives: The straight scoop on raw sugar, honey, agave syrup and more. 
  • The smart artificial sweetener that makes a healthier substitute for baking sugar.
  • The three secret letters that reveal sneaky “added sugar” on food labels.  
  • How healthier sugar alcohols let you enjoy the sweetness of processed sugar with just half the calories.  Discover the easy way to spot them on food labels. 
  • The biggest sources of hidden sugars—including certain fruit and sports drinks, condiments, soups and yogurts. 
  • Sweet and tasty desserts that make filling, nutritious alternatives to traditional high-calorie fare. 
  • How sugar substitutes can actually work against your quest for better health

Start now to wean yourself from health-threatening added sugar …starting today!

Reviews

No reviews have been left for this newsletter. Log in and leave a review of your own.

You might also be interested in…

Controlling Your Blood Pressure

An alarming one in three American adults has high blood pressure. Known medically as hypertension, many people don't even know they have it, because high blood pressure has no symptoms or warning signs. But when elevated blood pressure is accompanied by abnormal cholesterol and blood sugar levels, the damage to your arteries, kidneys, and heart accelerates exponentially. Fortunately, high blood pressure is easy to detect and treat. In the Special Health Report, Controlling Your Blood Pressure, find out how to keep blood pressure in a healthy range simply by making lifestyle changes, such as losing weight, increasing activity, and eating more healthfully.

Read More

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
blog image 1

Your amazing parathyroid glands
/

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.