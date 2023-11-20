Strep throat: Symptoms, causes, and treatment
- Reviewed by James Naples, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Most of us have experienced a sore throat at some point in our lives. Often accompanying the onset of a cold or flu, sore throats usually resolve on their own with rest and proper care. Strep throat, however, is a condition that causes sore throat for which you should seek medical attention.
What is strep throat?
Also known as streptococcal pharyngitis, strep throat is an infection in the throat and tonsils. It is a highly contagious infection caused by a type of bacteria called group A Streptococcus (group A strep). Treatment usually requires antibiotics.
Strep throat can spread quickly and easily, especially during late winter and early spring. It causes:
- 20% to 30% of sore throats in children
- 5% to 15% of sore throats in adults.
Strep throat symptoms
Common symptoms of strep throat include:
- red, sore, inflamed throat and tonsils
- red spots on the roof of the mouth
- pain when swallowing
- white spots on tonsils
- swollen lymph nodes in the front of the neck
- fever
- chills and body aches.
Other symptoms that can occur with strep throat include:
- headache
- stomach pain
- nausea or vomiting
- general sick feeling
- a loss of appetite
- abnormal sense of taste.
It is important to seek a medical diagnosis for strep throat. If left untreated, strep throat can lead to more severe complications such as glomerulonephritis (a kidney disorder) and rheumatic fever (a potentially serious illness that can damage heart valves). These conditions are not common but are important to avoid.
Is strep throat contagious?
Strep throat is very contagious. People with symptoms of strep throat are more likely to transmit the illness to others. However, for a few days after becoming infected, a person with no symptoms can spread the bacteria to others.
How do you get strep throat?
The bacteria that cause strep throat are most commonly found in the nose and throat of an infected person. The bacteria can travel from one person to another through droplets and secretions released when the infected person coughs or sneezes. Therefore, daily activities such as shaking hands with or standing too close to an infected person can spread the infection. Strep throat is most often spread from person to person in the following ways:
You can become infected if you come into contact with respiratory droplets that contain the bacteria that cause strep throat. Respiratory droplets are released by an infected person when they cough or sneeze. As a result, if you come into contact with those droplets — by breathing them in, touching an object (such as a doorknob) with droplets on its surface then bringing your hand to your mouth or nose, or ingesting them by using the same plate or glass as an infected person — you can become infected with strep throat yourself.
You can also become infected if you have you direct contact with secretions from a person with strep throat. Secretions are typically in the form of saliva or mucus.
How is strep throat diagnosed?
If you have symptoms of strep throat, you should see your doctor for a proper medical diagnosis. During your visit your doctor will examine you, take your temperature, and ask you about your symptoms.
Your doctor may prescribe antibiotics without further testing, or they may want to do a strep test. A rapid strep test detects 80% to 90% of all cases of strep throat. This test is done in your doctor's office and involves your doctor taking a sample from the back of your throat or tonsils using a special swab. The rapid test produces results in a few minutes.
If the rapid test is negative, and your doctor still suspects strep throat, they may swab your throat and send the sample to a laboratory to be cultured. Results are typically returned in 24 to 48 hours.
What does strep throat look like?
If you have strep throat, your throat may look red and inflamed. You may have red spots called petechiae on the roof of your mouth. Your tonsils may be enlarged with white or yellow spots. You may also have swollen lymph nodes in the front of your neck.
How long does strep throat last?
Once you've come in contact with the bacteria that cause strep throat, it can take two to five days until you experience symptoms. This is called the incubation period.
Symptoms of strep throat may start to improve after one week. If you are taking antibiotics, you may start to feel better two to three days after starting them. If symptoms last beyond this timeframe, you should seek additional care with your doctor.
Strep throat treatment
Antibiotics
If you have symptoms of strep throat and test positive for it, your doctor is likely to prescribe antibiotics as part of your treatment. Antibiotics can prevent some rare complications of strep throat, shorten the duration of symptoms, and reduce your likelihood of transmitting the bacteria to others.
At-home remedies
There are many at-home remedies you can try to relieve the discomfort of strep throat.
Fluids. Fluids can hydrate a dry throat, as well as flush out toxins and mucus that may be irritating your throat. Warm fluids such as soup or tea with honey can be comforting. Some people prefer frozen treats such as popsicles or ice cream.
Saltwater gargle. Gargling several times a day with warm salt water (1/2 tsp of salt in 1 cup water) may provide relief.
Pain relievers. An over-the-counter pain reliever such as ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) or acetaminophen (Tylenol) can help with pain.
Cough drops. Cough drops can help soothe your sore throat.
Honey. Honey has antimicrobial properties and can be quite soothing. It might even reduce symptoms from an upper respiratory tract infection.
Steam. Using a steam humidifier can provide relief.
