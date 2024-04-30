Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. James Naples is a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. He earned his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, and stayed there to complete his residency training in otolaryngology–head and neck surgery. He completed a fellowship in neurotology and skull base surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He has diverse clinical interests that include hearing loss and cochlear implants, skull base surgery, vestibular disorders, and medical history. In addition to his clinical practice, he has performed research in all of these areas. He hopes to integrate his research ideas to improve care and outcomes for all patients with ear-related clinical disorders.