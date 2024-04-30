Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
James Naples, MD
Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Dr. James Naples is a physician at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and a clinical instructor at Harvard Medical School in Boston, MA. He earned his medical degree from the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, and stayed there to complete his residency training in otolaryngology–head and neck surgery. He completed a fellowship in neurotology and skull base surgery at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. He has diverse clinical interests that include hearing loss and cochlear implants, skull base surgery, vestibular disorders, and medical history. In addition to his clinical practice, he has performed research in all of these areas. He hopes to integrate his research ideas to improve care and outcomes for all patients with ear-related clinical disorders.
Posts by James Naples, MD
Diseases & Conditions
Seeing a surgeon?
Hearing Loss
Improving access to hearing aids
James Naples, MD
Healthy headphone use: How loud and how long?
Cancer
Chemotherapy and hearing loss: Monitoring is essential
James Naples, MD
Acoustic neuroma: A slow-growing tumor that requires specialized care
James Naples, MD
Hearing loss may affect brain health
Recent Blog Articles
Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
Moving from couch to 5K
How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
What? Another medical form to fill out?
How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
Concussion in children: What to know and do
What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?