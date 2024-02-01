Diseases & Conditions

Strength training tied to smaller risk of knee osteoarthritis and pain later in life

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

944896e3-ca82-4a5d-96cb-df5def56a29c

People who engaged in strength training were less likely than those who didn't to develop knee pain and knee osteoarthritis as they approached their senior years, according to a study published online Oct. 23, 2023, by Arthritis & Rheumatology.

Researchers recruited 2,607 people (average age 64, 44% men) without arthritis and asked them if they did strength training and when they first began. Then for eight years, participants submitted periodic questionnaires about how often they engaged in strength training. Every four years, they underwent knee pain assessments and knee x-rays to look for osteoarthritis. Over all, rates of knee osteoarthritis and pain were 20% lower among those who did strength training versus those who never tried it.

The researchers also found that engaging in strength training later in life, even if you begin after age 50, can help provide joint damage protection similar to those who began earlier.

While the findings of this observational study don't prove that strength training itself reduces your risk of developing knee osteoarthritis and having less knee pain, the results suggest another potential health benefit beyond the known improvements in muscle mass and strength as people age.

Image: © Kali9/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Is it possible to prevent arthritis? featured image

Staying Healthy

Is it possible to prevent arthritis?
Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks featured image

Women's Health

Ovary removal before menopause may pose health risks
Winter activity workarounds for hands that hurt featured image

Pain

Winter activity workarounds for hands that hurt
Arthritis Healthy Aging Physical Activity

You might also be interested in…

Living Well with Osteoarthritis: A guide to relieving the pain and caring for your joints

This report focuses primarily on osteoarthritis — the most common type of arthritis — which affects 27 million Americans. Many people believe it’s a crippling and inevitable part of growing old. But things are changing. Treatments are better, and plenty of people age well without much arthritis. If you have osteoarthritis, you can take steps to protect your joints, reduce discomfort, and improve mobility — all of which are detailed in this Special Health Report, Living Well with Osteoarthritis: A guide to keeping your joints healthy. If you don't have osteoarthritis, the report offers strategies for preventing it.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.