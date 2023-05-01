Diseases & Conditions

Sleep apnea may lead to weaker bones and teeth

Research we're watching

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch
  • Reviewed by Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Photo of a woman with sleep apnea, wearing a cpac machine.

People with sleep apnea — meaning they briefly and repeatedly stop breathing while sleeping — are more likely to have low bone density, a small new analysis suggests.

The study, published online Nov. 11, 2022, by The Journal of Craniomandibular and Sleep Practice, used a type of imaging called cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) to measure bone density in the head and neck of 38 adults undergoing orthodontic treatment, half of whom had sleep apnea. The researchers found that participants with apnea had significantly lower bone density in the head and neck than those who didn't have the condition.

About the Author

photo of Maureen Salamon

Maureen Salamon, Executive Editor, Harvard Women's Health Watch

Maureen Salamon is executive editor of Harvard Women's Health Watch. She began her career as a newspaper reporter and later covered health and medicine for a wide variety of websites, magazines, and hospitals.
About the Reviewer

photo of Toni Golen, MD

Toni Golen, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Women's Health Watch; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing; Contributor

Dr. Toni Golen is a physician specializing in obstetrics and gynecology, practicing in Boston. Dr. Golen completed her residency training at George Washington University Medical Center in 1995, and is an associate professor at Harvard Medical
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Bone, Joint & Muscle Health Dental Health Sleep

