Sleep apnea may lead to weaker bones and teeth

People with sleep apnea — meaning they briefly and repeatedly stop breathing while sleeping — are more likely to have low bone density, a small new analysis suggests.

The study, published online Nov. 11, 2022, by The Journal of Craniomandibular and Sleep Practice, used a type of imaging called cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) to measure bone density in the head and neck of 38 adults undergoing orthodontic treatment, half of whom had sleep apnea. The researchers found that participants with apnea had significantly lower bone density in the head and neck than those who didn't have the condition.