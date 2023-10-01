No bones about it

Although osteoporosis, the bone-weakening disease, strikes more women, men are not immune. In fact, estimates suggest about 6% of men ages 65 and older have osteoporosis, and about one in five will break a bone because of it. Research also has shown that following a fracture due to osteoporosis, men are more likely to die than women.

"Looking out for your bones is equally important as other aspects of your health as you age," says Dr. Harold Rosen, an endocrinologist with Harvard-affiliated Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. "There are many ways men can keep their bones strong to help prevent osteoporosis or slow its progress if it occurs."