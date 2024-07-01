Diseases & Conditions

More guidance on using the COVID-19 drug Paxlovid

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

The National Institutes of Health recommends that people unvaccinated against COVID who are at high risk for getting a severe case take the drug Paxlovid (a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir) within five days of the appearance of mild to moderate symptoms. The drug is taken twice daily for five days. But is Paxlovid helpful if you are fully vaccinated and also at high risk for severe COVID symptoms? What if you are healthy but unvaccinated? A study published April 3, 2024, in The New England Journal of Medicine explored these questions. Researchers enrolled 1,300 people who had mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. To be eligible for the study, participants needed either to be vaccinated (fully or partially) and have at least one risk factor for more severe COVID symptoms, or else have never been vaccinated but have no risk factors. Unvaccinated people at high risk were excluded.

About half of the people were randomly chosen to receive Paxlovid every 12 hours for five days. The others received a placebo. The researchers found no significant difference in symptom relief or progression of disease between the Paxlovid and placebo groups. These results, combined with the findings of other studies, suggest many people with mild or moderate COVID symptoms don't immediately need to start taking Paxlovid. However, people ages 65 and older, anyone with a chronic condition (especially heart or lung disease), those who have an impaired immune system, and those whose COVID symptoms get worse over 24 hours should call their doctor for advice.

About the Author

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
About the Reviewer

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

