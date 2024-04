Pave your road to recovery!

A new online guide shows the way!

Long COVID can appear as shortness of breath, exhaustion and fatigue, impaired memory, even dizziness and chest pain. In a timely new report, Harvard physicians bring you essential information for effectively addressing long COVID’s symptoms. You’ll be introduced to diets, medications, and self-help strategies that can help subdue symptoms and improve your quality of life.

You are not alone!

As someone with long COVID, at times you can feel left behind. But you and your fellow long-haulers are at the forefront of post-covid survivorship and emerging long-COVID recovery therapies. Research on long COVID is ramping up, and much of our knowledge is evolving. Although there are still more questions than answers, you are not without options. This report brings guidance that is measured, encouraging, and realistic.

You’ll find strategies to calm and quell long COVID’s most common symptoms.

Two often cited symptoms are the weight of fatigue and “crashing” after physical activity. With the report, you’ll discover a positive program to rebuild energy and increase activity without setbacks. And talk about good thinking! The Report shares measure and medications to sharpen your cognitive skills and ease mental stress. It’s guidance you won’t forget!

You’ll breathe easier too!

Shortness of breath is one of long COVID’s hallmarks. You’ll be introduced to specific tools and techniques to ease discomfort, open airways, and boost lung function. Plus, the report will bring you regimens and recommendations to ease long COVID’s effects on your nervous system, your blood pressure, and your heart.

You’ll be briefed on the latest research into long COVID recovery!

The report comes to you from Harvard Medical School and experts working on COVID-19 survivorship. In the report, these experts share findings about those treatments proving to be most effective in reversing long COVID’s effects. You’ll read about an anti-inflammatory diet that can give you a boost in fighting fatigue, six self-help measures to calm an overactive nervous system, cognitive rehabilitation sessions to lift brain fog, and a simple monitoring device to accelerate better breathing control.

Insight that is clear, instructive, and focused on you.

There is light at the end of the tunnel. Most people with long COVID eventually do better. This report is written to sustain your patience and keep your progress on track. None of us expected to confront long COVID. But more than ever, there are avenues for addressing its symptoms and promoting a fuller recovery. Don’t wait. Get your copy of long COVID today!

Prepared by the editors of the Harvard Health Publishing with Jason Maley, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School Program Director, Critical Illness and COVID-19 Survivorship Program, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (2023).