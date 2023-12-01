Holiday joy can bring painful joint inflammation

Holidays and indulgence often go together, and there's probably not much harm if you partake conservatively in rich meals or an occasional cocktail to toast the season.

Too much indulgence is another story, however, especially if you're at risk for gout — a condition that can cause recurrent attacks of inflammation in the joints of the big toe, feet, ankles, knees, wrists, or hands. And the holidays set the perfect table for a gout attack.