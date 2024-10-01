Diseases & Conditions
Harvard researchers: Irregular sleep patterns linked to diabetes
News briefs
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Getting the right amount of sleep is essential for good health. But if the duration of your nightly Z's varies significantly, you might be boosting your diabetes risk, suggests a Harvard-led study published online July 17, 2024, by Diabetes Care. Researchers asked more than 84,000 diabetes-free people (average age 62) to wear activity trackers for a week, and then followed their health for more than seven years. People whose sleep duration varied the most (fluctuating by more than an hour from night to night) had a 34% higher risk for diabetes, compared with people whose sleep duration was more consistent. The association was strongest among those who slept more than eight hours per night, on average. "However, the association was also present among those who slept seven to eight hours per night. This suggests that even for those who get enough sleep each night, maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is still important," says Sina Kianersi, the lead author and a researcher at Harvard affiliated Brigham and Women's Hospital. The study doesn't prove that inconsistent sleep causes diabetes, but other studies have tied varying sleep duration to diabetes risk factors, including a big belly and high blood sugar, blood pressure, and triglycerides (a type of fat in the blood).
Image: © Jose Miguel Sanchez/Getty Images
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.