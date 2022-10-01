Diseases & Conditions

Enhanced flu vaccine suggested for older adults

By Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Influenza vaccines that contain higher doses and extra ingredients (adjuvants) to boost their effectiveness can pro-vide better protection than the standard flu vaccine for people ages 65 and older, according to recent guidelines from the CDC.

This group of vaccines includes Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, Flublock Quadrivalent, and FLUAD Quadrivalent. According to CDC researchers, the enhanced vaccines could prevent approximately 2,000 annual deaths from the flu.

Experts recommend getting a flu vaccine in September or October, but November or even December is not too late. Check with your primary care doctor about which vaccine is best for you. (For local vaccine locations, visit www.VaccineFinder.org.) The CDC says that older adults should still get a standard flu shot if these vaccines are not available. The recommendations were published online Aug. 26, 2022, by Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Image: © BackyardProduction/Getty Images

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men's Health Watch.
