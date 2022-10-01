Diseases & Conditions
Enhanced flu vaccine suggested for older adults
Reviewed by Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing
Influenza vaccines that contain higher doses and extra ingredients (adjuvants) to boost their effectiveness can pro-vide better protection than the standard flu vaccine for people ages 65 and older, according to recent guidelines from the CDC.
This group of vaccines includes Fluzone High-Dose Quadrivalent, Flublock Quadrivalent, and FLUAD Quadrivalent. According to CDC researchers, the enhanced vaccines could prevent approximately 2,000 annual deaths from the flu.
Experts recommend getting a flu vaccine in September or October, but November or even December is not too late. Check with your primary care doctor about which vaccine is best for you. (For local vaccine locations, visit www.VaccineFinder.org.) The CDC says that older adults should still get a standard flu shot if these vaccines are not available. The recommendations were published online Aug. 26, 2022, by Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
