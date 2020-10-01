Diseases & Conditions
Don't get upset about indigestion
The recurrent discomfort of indigestion can be puzzling. But there are ways to manage flare-ups without medication.
Everyone experiences occasional indigestion. You enjoy a favorite meal, only you eat at bit too much or too fast. The next thing you know, you feel problems bubbling inside, like an uncomfortable sense of fullness, stomach pain, bloating, or heartburn.
Most of the time, these episodes are harmless. But over time, it's common for indigestion to become more frequent and severe, a condition called chronic dyspepsia or recurring indigestion. The main cause? An aging digestive system.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.