Diseases & Conditions
Diabetics get no help from testosterone shots
Diabetics get no help from testosterone shots
Getting a testosterone boost didn't help men with diabetes and symptoms often attributed to low levels of the hormone, according to a study in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. The 88 men in this small randomized clinical trial were ages 35 to 70 and overweight. They had type 2 diabetes and moderately low testosterone levels.
At the start of the study, the men filled out a questionnaire that asked about a variety of general symptoms sometimes attributed to low testosterone. These include fatigue, muscle weakness, depression, a general "blah" feeling, and sex-related difficulties, such as low interest in sex and erectile problems.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.