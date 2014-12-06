Diabetics get no help from testosterone shots

Getting a testosterone boost didn't help men with diabetes and symptoms often attributed to low levels of the hormone, according to a study in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism. The 88 men in this small randomized clinical trial were ages 35 to 70 and overweight. They had type 2 diabetes and moderately low testosterone levels.

At the start of the study, the men filled out a questionnaire that asked about a variety of general symptoms sometimes attributed to low testosterone. These include fatigue, muscle weakness, depression, a general "blah" feeling, and sex-related difficulties, such as low interest in sex and erectile problems.