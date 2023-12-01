Diseases & Conditions
CPAP machines and masks: Which ones are right for you?
We've boiled it down to several tips to help you make decisions and begin treatment, so you can start to feel better.
- Reviewed by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Your doctor says you need continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to treat your sleep apnea, and you're eager to begin treatment. You're also a little worried, since you've heard that using a CPAP system can be uncomfortable and challenging. How do you choose a system that will give you the best odds of success? Here are some tips to help.
Understand the treatment
CPAP is the first-line treatment for people with obstructive sleep apnea, a sleep disorder marked by repeated pauses in breathing caused by a blocked airway.
To continue reading this article, you must log in.
Subscribe to Harvard Health Online for immediate access to health news and information from Harvard Medical School.
- Research health conditions
- Check your symptoms
- Prepare for a doctor's visit or test
- Find the best treatments and procedures for you
- Explore options for better nutrition and exercise
I'd like to receive access to Harvard Health Online for only $4.99 a month.Sign Me Up
Already a member? Login ».
About the Author
Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter
About the Reviewer
Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.