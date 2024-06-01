Diseases & Conditions

COVID-19 vaccination may lower the risk for long COVID

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

While science continues to explore the mystery of long COVID, a study in the March 2024 issue of The Lancet Respiratory Medicine suggests that a COVID-19 vaccine may offer some protection.

Most people with COVID-19 get better within several days to a few weeks after infection. According to the CDC, a person has long COVID if symptoms last longer than four weeks, or reappear after the person has recovered. The World Health Organization recognizes 25 long COVID symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, and cognitive dysfunction. For the study, researchers examined the health records of 20 million vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Estonia to see who developed long COVID symptoms over the first two-plus years of the pandemic. The researchers found that having had a COVID vaccine before being infected reduced the risk of developing long COVID by up to 52%. The next phase is to explore whether boosters further reduce the risk of long COVID or offer protection from long COVID after infection with newer variants.

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

COVID-19 Immune System Infectious diseases Vaccinations

