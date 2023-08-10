Celiac disease diet: Avoiding foods that contain gluten

By , Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing

Photo of a young woman with a shopping basket on her arm, standing in the dairy aisle, reading the label on a jar

Celiac disease is a chronic digestive and immune disorder in which consuming foods containing gluten triggers an immune reaction that causes gastrointestinal discomfort and, over time, damages the small intestine. If enough damage is done, the intestine may no longer be able to properly absorb nutrients, leading an individual with celiac disease to become nutrient-deficient. This could affect systems throughout the body.

For this reason, it's important for people with celiac disease to follow a strict diet that excludes gluten.

What is the connection between gluten and celiac disease?

Gluten is a protein found in wheat, rye, and barley. In celiac disease, the immune system mistakenly recognizes gluten as "foreign."

When people with celiac disease eat foods containing gluten, the immune system attacks the gluten when it gets into the small intestine. The attacks damage villi, which are small, fingerlike projections in the small intestine that help the body absorb nutrients from food. As villi become eroded and flattened, they have trouble absorbing nutrients. In the short term, this can lead to diarrhea and other digestive symptoms.

Left unchecked, the inability of the small intestine to absorb nutrients can lead to malnutrition, weight loss, anemia, osteoporosis, infertility, seizures, and nerve problems.

Diet and treatment of celiac disease

While there is no "cure" for celiac disease, avoiding gluten can prevent recurring symptoms. A gluten-free diet can also relieve celiac disease symptoms and even allow damage to the small intestine to heal.

Because avoiding gluten is the only way to prevent symptoms and intestinal damage from celiac disease from returning, people with celiac disease must follow a gluten-free diet for life.

Foods to avoid with celiac disease

If you have celiac disease, you should seek the advice of a doctor or a registered dietitian for ways to maintain a balanced diet while avoiding gluten.

Many foods can contain gluten — including many you wouldn't expect, like canned soups, sour cream, and cold cuts. That's why a person with celiac disease has to be vigilant about reading labels and asking questions about food ingredients.

In general, avoid the following foods if you have celiac disease:

  • Cereals, breads, or other grain products that include wheat, rye, barley, or oats. This includes white or whole-wheat flour (including cookies, crackers, cakes, and most other baked goods), semolina, couscous, bread crumbs, most pastas, and malt.
  • Processed cheese, cheese mixes, low-fat or fat-free cottage cheese, or sour cream.
  • Dairy products such as yogurt or ice cream that contain fillers or additives.
  • Canned soups or soup mixes.
  • Creamed vegetables.
  • Products that contain modified food starch, food starch, hydrolyzed vegetable protein, stabilizers, or fat replacers or substitutes. (Examples of fat replacers include cellulose, gelatin, dextrins, gums, modified dietary fibers, whey protein, microparticulated egg white, and milk protein.) Check the label for these ingredients.
  • Prepared or processed meats.
  • Beer, gin, and whiskey.
  • Flavored coffee, malted milk, or herbal tea with malted barley.

What happens if you are celiac and keep eating gluten?

Avoiding gluten is not easy. Gluten is common in foods such as bread, pasta, cookies, and cake.

Consuming anything containing wheat, barley, or rye, even in small amounts, can trigger a celiac flare-up. Research has shown that the total daily gluten consumption that seems to be safe for most people with celiac ranges from just 10 to 50 milligrams (mg) of gluten; a slice of wheat bread contains 2,000 mg.

Individuals with celiac disease should be aware of the risk of cross-contact in their food. Cross-contact is when a gluten-free food or food product is exposed to a gluten-containing ingredient or food — making it unsafe for people with celiac disease to eat. Cross-contact can happen at home, in restaurants, and in other food service locations. Cross-contact can occur when the same appliances or cleaning supplies are used for both gluten-containing and gluten-free foods.

Cross-contact can also occur during the growing, processing, and manufacturing processes. Manufacturers can be contacted to ask if they batch-test their product for gluten, if they know how their raw materials were sourced and produced, and what procedures they go through to prevent cross-contact in the factory.

What are good foods to eat if you have celiac disease?

While the list of foods to avoid on a celiac diet seems long, you can follow a gluten-free diet and still enjoy many healthy foods. When you're shopping, look for products marked "gluten-free."

If you have celiac disease, focus on foods you can enjoy that do not contain gluten. These include:

  • fruits
  • vegetables
  • meat and poultry
  • fish and seafood
  • dairy
  • beans
  • legumes
  • nuts
  • chia
  • corn
  • flax
  • millet
  • potato
  • quinoa
  • rice
  • soy
  • tapioca
  • wine
  • gluten-free oats. (Oats are naturally gluten-free, but processing increases the risk of cross-contamination with gluten-containing grains. Therefore, oats without a gluten-free label are not considered safe for individuals with celiac disease.)

What happens if celiac disease is left untreated?

It is important to adhere to a gluten-free diet if you have celiac disease. If left untreated, celiac disease can lead to severe malnutrition and can put you at risk of serious consequences, including osteoporosis (thin bones), anemia, infertility, liver disease, neuropathy (damaged nerves), and seizures.

About the Author

photo of Jenette Restivo

Jenette Restivo, Health Writer; Assistant Director for Digital Content Creation and Engagement, Harvard Health Publishing

Jenette Restivo is a Health Content Writer at Harvard Health Publishing. Jenette is a media professional with a 20-year-career creating strategic content for broadcast, nonprofits, and websites. Jenette started her career in health editing at About.com. She … See Full Bio
View all posts by Jenette Restivo

About the Reviewer

photo of Lawrence S. Friedman, MD

Lawrence S. Friedman, MD, Contributor; Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Lawrence Friedman is the Anton R. Fried, MD, Chair of the department of medicine at Newton-Wellesley Hospital, assistant chief of medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital, and a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and … See Full Bio
View all posts by Lawrence S. Friedman, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals featured image

Nutrition

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Surprising symptoms of chronic heartburn
Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry featured image

Staying Healthy

Spring cleaning? Prioritize your fridge and pantry
Digestive Health

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.