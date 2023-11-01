Can we fix Alzheimer's genes?

Q. Alzheimer's disease runs in my family. Could scientists fix the genes that cause the disease?

A. Your question highlights something important. Even just 30 years ago, we didn't know for sure if any genes increased the risk for Alzheimer's disease, and we surely had no tools for fixing such defective genes. Today, we do know several important genes, and we have gene editing tools, like CRISPR. But we're not yet able to prevent the disease in someone like you. Here's why.