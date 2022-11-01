Cancer

The latest in cancer treatments

What's new for the most common cancers among men?

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

photo of a hand holding a magnifying glass over a disheveled pile of papers, highlighting the word cancer

More effective cancer treatments are ongoing goals in medicine. Labs and research trials continue to identify new strategies that help treat cancer earlier and improve outcomes. So, what has sparked the most interest lately in the areas of prostate, lung, and colon cancer—the most common cancers among men?

For insight, we turned to three oncologists from the Harvard-affiliated Dana-Farber Cancer Institute to share what stands out in their respective fields. The experts are Dr. Alicia Morgans, a genitourinary oncologist; Dr. Jacob Sands, a thoracic oncologist; and Dr. Chris Manz, a gastrointestinal oncologist. Here's what they had to say.

Prostate cancer

An area that has drawn renewed interest is the use of hormonal therapies to treat cancer at both the advanced and early stages. Several ongoing trials stand out. For instance, the PROTEUS trial is using intensive hormonal therapy before and after prostate surgery for patients at high risk of cancer relapse.

"A similar strategy is to intensify hormonal treatment in high-risk patients who already have had radiation and hormonal therapy but still have measurable PSA levels," says Dr. Morgans.

Hormonal treatments are also being used in certain patients with high-risk prostate cancer after they've undergone prostate surgery. The ERADICATE study is exploring how intensive hormonal treatment may help men after prostatectomy who are identified as having a high risk of cancer recurrence through molecular testing of prostate tissue. (The results of both the PROTEUS trial and ERADICATE study are expected within a few years.)

Another area that has seen recent advancement is treating prostate cancer that has already spread. "In these cases, the common treatment approach is radiation to the prostate and intensive hormonal treatments," says Dr. Morgans. "But new targeted therapies also have been recently approved that may improve outcomes for patients with advanced cancer."

An example is lutetium PSMA-617, a type of radioligand therapy. (Radioligand therapy delivers radiation to specifically targeted prostate cancer cells.) Another is a class of cancer drugs known as PARP inhibitors that weaken cancer cells so they can't repair themselves and eventually die.

Lung cancer

The past decade has witnessed many advances in the treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), which makes up 80% of lung cancers. In particular there are new drugs that target cancer cells or result in an immune response that fights the cancer, and are used either before surgery (neoadjuvant therapy) or after surgery (adjuvant therapy).

"For neoadjuvant therapy, chemotherapy with immunotherapy — drugs that stimulate a response from the immune system — has been specifically helpful," says Dr. Sands.

As an example, he points to the combination of chemotherapy plus the drug nivolumab (Opdivo) used before surgery, which reduces the number of tumor cells still active after the tumor's removal. Similarly, giving atezolizumab (Tecentriq) — approved by the FDA in 2021 — after chemotherapy and surgery has also improved outcomes afterward.

Other targeted drugs attack cancer cells with certain genetic mutations that alter cells' DNA. "A recent example is osimertinib (Tagrisso), which treats cancer with specific EGFR mutations," says Dr. Sands. "It has demonstrated greater control of lung cancer after surgery."

The next phase of lung cancer treatment involves evaluating targeted treatment for mutations other than EGFR either before or after surgery. Ongoing trials also are exploring the expanded role of immunotherapy. For example, in the ALCHEMIST chemo-IO (ACCIO) study, which is expected to continue for a few more years, patients are treated with either chemotherapy followed by immunotherapy, or chemotherapy plus immunotherapy followed by more immunotherapy.

Colon cancer

The news on colon cancer is not particularly uplifting. "For patients with late-stage colon cancer, there have been no major breakthroughs in treatment in recent years," says Dr. Manz. That's another reason why men should regularly get screened for polyps and early-stage colorectal cancer.

Still, there are a few bright spots. Dr. Manz notes that there have been small, incremental improvements in the standard surgery and chemotherapy treatments, so that more patients live two to three years longer than before.

While immunotherapy does not work for most patients with colon cancer, it may benefit a subgroup of 1% to 3% who have a specific genetic alteration called microsatellite instability, according to Dr. Manz. A microsatellite is a short DNA sequence repeated multiple times in a row. Instability occurs when a defect doesn't allow the DNA to get correctly copied. "In cases of instability, immunotherapy works even better than chemotherapy," says Dr. Manz.

Image: © Richard Villalonun/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

Related Content

Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Colon cancer risks higher in people with diabetes
Lynch syndrome: Reclaiming power featured image

Women's Health

Lynch syndrome: Reclaiming power
Cardiorespiratory fitness may protect men from some cancers featured image

Exercise & Fitness

Cardiorespiratory fitness may protect men from some cancers
Colorectal Cancer Lung Health Prostate Cancer Screening Tests for Men Surgery

You might also be interested in…

Life After Cancer

This Special Health Report is designed to guide you through the next stage of your cancer journey. It will walk you through many of the issues you’ll face in the upcoming months and years—the long-term and late effects of your cancer and treatment; the potential for a recurrence or new cancer; the emotional, occupational, and financial issues you’ll potentially face; and the implications for your family and friends. You’ll learn how to readjust to the life you may have put on hold during your treatment, transitioning back to your full work and home life. And you’ll learn ways to maintain your health to prevent new problems, including cancer, from taking hold again.

Read More

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.