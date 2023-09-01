Cancer

Early breast cancer survival rates increasing

News briefs

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

1f4c4fd7-2635-4393-9cb1-bc2bac60e159

Encouraging news about breast cancer survival: most women treated for early breast cancer are likely to become long-term survivors, according to a study published online June 13, 2023, by The BMJ. Researchers analyzed the health data of more than 512,000 British women who had been diagnosed with early breast cancer (confined to one breast and possibly the lymph nodes under an arm) between 1993 and 2015. The women in the study (most were age 50 or older) were treated initially with surgery and then followed for up to 20 years. Scientists determined that the five-year risk of death from breast cancer fell from about 14% for women diagnosed in the 1990s to about 5% for women diagnosed later in the study. For example, among women diagnosed between 2010 to 2015, more than six in 10 had a five-year death risk of 3% or less. The study was observational and merely suggests (but doesn't prove) that death risk has decreased in general. It also doesn't explain why the death risk dropped among women in the study. The scientists speculated that better treatments, improved imaging, and increased breast cancer awareness and screenings have contributed to better outcomes.

Image: © Maskot/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Heidi Godman

Heidi Godman, Executive Editor, Harvard Health Letter

Heidi Godman is the executive editor of the Harvard Health Letter. Before coming to the Health Letter, she was an award-winning television news anchor and medical reporter for 25 years. Heidi was named a journalism fellow … See Full Bio
View all posts by Heidi Godman

About the Reviewer

photo of Anthony L. Komaroff, MD

Anthony L. Komaroff, MD, Editor in Chief, Harvard Health Letter

Dr. Anthony L. Komaroff is the Steven P. Simcox/Patrick A. Clifford/James H. Higby Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, senior physician at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and editor in chief of the Harvard … See Full Bio
View all posts by Anthony L. Komaroff, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

/

