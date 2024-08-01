Beyond tobacco: Lung cancer in nonsmokers

Allison was like many patients who have lung cancer but never smoked: livid. Diagnosed in her mid-50s, she associated the malignancy solely with cigarettes. Though she's doing well eight years later thanks to a widening array of treatments, Allison never imagined she might one day be counted among lung cancer's ranks.

"Many patients like her feel angry that they got lung cancer, I think because of the stigma associated with the disease," says Dr. Andrea McKee, a radiation oncologist at Harvard- affiliated Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.