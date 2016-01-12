Harvard Health Blog

Why your wheezing baby may need TLC, not medication

By , Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

bronchiolitis-blog

Follow me at @drClaire

When a baby is sick with fever, cough, and a wheeze, it’s natural to think that what they need is medication — like an antibiotic, or one of the medications used to treat wheezing in children with asthma (such as albuterol). But it turns out that if a condition called bronchiolitis is the culprit, the best treatment is no treatment.

Bronchiolitis is a bad cold (caused by various viruses) that settles into the lungs. When it does, it leads to fever, lots of congestion, cough, and noisy or wheezy breathing. It’s incredibly common. In fact, one in five babies under 12 months ends up at the doctor’s office for bronchiolitis — and 2% to 3% end up hospitalized. It can be quite serious, especially when it’s caused by a particular virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). While here in the US it’s rarely fatal, in other countries with fewer medical resources, thousands of babies die of bronchiolitis every year.

If it can be so serious, why do the latest guidelines say that doctors shouldn’t use antibiotics, albuterol, or other treatments? Because they don’t help — and they can have side effects that aren’t good for babies.

It’s not that we can’t do anything at all to help babies with bronchiolitis. We just need to help them in different ways.

Certain babies have a higher risk of getting really sick with bronchiolitis. Those include babies who are born prematurely, babies with lung disease or heart disease, and those who have a problem with their immune systems. For those babies, we recommend that they get a monthly shot, called Synagis, during the winter (roughly September to March) to help prevent RSV. If your baby falls into one of those categories and is less than a year old, you should absolutely talk to your doctor about this treatment.

For other babies, what we recommend is that families and caregivers use non-medical ways to help them feel more comfortable and breathe easier. They include:

  • lots of fluids — dehydration can make all that congestion worse
  • a humidifier, to loosen the congestion
  • a bulb syringe to clear out the baby’s nose (nasal saline drops, available at any pharmacy, can help you get more out of the nose)
  • acetaminophen or ibuprofen for fever.

You should always check in with your doctor if you think your baby has bronchiolitis, and your doctor may want to see the baby to be sure that it’s not something else that does need treatment. You should also call your doctor if, after being diagnosed with bronchiolitis, your baby develops

  • a high fever (more than 102 degrees Fahrenheit), or a new fever after being sick for a few days
  • trouble breathing that doesn’t get better with the humidifier or the bulb syringe (signs of trouble breathing include rapid breathing or sucking in around the ribs)
  • a pale or blue color to the skin
  • sleepiness or irritability that is much worse than normal
  • refusal to take fluids, or not wetting diapers every 6 hours.

It’s most likely that these won’t happen, and that your baby will be just fine. As with so much in medicine and parenthood, what babies with bronchiolitis mostly need is lots of TLC — and some patience.

About the Author

photo of Claire McCarthy, MD

Claire McCarthy, MD, Senior Faculty Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Claire McCarthy, MD, is a primary care pediatrician at Boston Children’s Hospital, and an assistant professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School. In addition to being a senior faculty editor for Harvard Health Publishing, Dr. McCarthy … See Full Bio
View all posts by Claire McCarthy, MD
Share This Page
Print This Page

Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/

You might also be interested in…

Harvard Women's Health Watch

What’s your most important health concern? Chances are, you’ll find an article discussing it in a recent issue of Harvard Women’s Health Watch. Are you at risk for heart disease? If you eat a balanced diet, are supplements necessary? Will new drugs help prevent breast cancer? Can simple exercises like stretching and walking have a noticeable impact on my health? Subscribe now for answers to questions like these!

Read More

Related Content

Concussion in children: What to know and do featured image

Child & Teen Health

Concussion in children: What to know and do
Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions featured image

Child & Teen Health

Co-regulation: Helping children and teens navigate big emotions
Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them featured image

Staying Healthy

Dog bites: How to prevent or treat them
Child & Teen Health Cold & Flu

Free Healthbeat Signup

Get the latest in health news delivered to your inbox!

Sign Up
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.