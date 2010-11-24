Exercise & Fitness
More on Brain Injury in the NFL
If you watch football on Thanksgiving, keep the players’ brain health in mind.
Alan Schwarz of the NY Times has been a dogged defensive end, in hot pursuit of this story. Read his latest contribution here.
He points out that the National Football League (NFL) has been slow to assess penalties on players who take violent shots at their opponents’ heads. There is much ambivalence among football insiders, evidenced by the comments of former players and coaches covering the game for television. Some of them support tightening the rules, others complain the game will be weakened by more restrictive rules on how players can hit each other.
My view continues to be that the mark of toughness is restraint.
