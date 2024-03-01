Exercise & Fitness

Regular exercise improves brain regions linked with memory

In the journals

By , Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Science has shown that one of the benefits of exercise is better brain health, including a lower risk for dementia, but researchers have not known why. A study published online Dec. 7, 2023, by the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease may offer an explanation.

The study examined MRI brain scans of 10,125 people with no health issues, average age 52, more than half of whom were men. Approximately 75% reported engaging in moderate or vigorous exercise like walking, running, or participating in sports, an average of four days per week.

The scans showed that this group had larger brain volumes in several key areas, such as the hippocampus and the frontal, parietal, and occipital lobes, compared with people who exercised less than this amount or not at all.

These brain regions are responsible for cognitive skills such as memory and learning. Over all, the exercisers also had larger volumes of gray matter, which helps process information, and white matter, which connects brain regions.

Image: © The Good Brigade/Getty Images

About the Author

photo of Matthew Solan

Matthew Solan, Executive Editor, Harvard Men's Health Watch

Matthew Solan is the executive editor of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. He previously served as executive editor for UCLA Health’s Healthy Years and as a contributor to Duke Medicine’s Health News and Weill Cornell Medical College’s … See Full Bio
View all posts by Matthew Solan

About the Reviewer

photo of Howard E. LeWine, MD

Howard E. LeWine, MD, Chief Medical Editor, Harvard Health Publishing

Dr. Howard LeWine is a practicing internist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Chief Medical Editor at Harvard Health Publishing, and editor in chief of Harvard Men’s Health Watch. See Full Bio
View all posts by Howard E. LeWine, MD
Disclaimer:

As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.

No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.

Brain and Cognitive Health Memory

