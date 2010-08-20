Cancer
Hitch on Cancer
Thanks to my friend and colleague, Christopher Lovett, PhD, for alerting me to the vivid piece that Christopher Hitchens wrote about his cancer diagnosis. It appears in the September 2010 issue of Vanity Fair.
Hitchens is a banality-basher. The value of his piece is in his detailed account — the particularity of his experience comes through. A good read for anyone who thinks about mortality. Does anyone not?
About the Author
Michael Craig Miller, M.D., Editorial Advisory Board Member, Harvard Health Publishing
Disclaimer:
As a service to our readers, Harvard Health Publishing provides access to our library of archived content. Please note the date of last review or update on all articles.
No content on this site, regardless of date, should ever be used as a substitute for direct medical advice from your doctor or other qualified clinician.