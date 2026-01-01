Contributor

Timothy R. Rebbeck is a cancer researcher and professor who works to prevent cancer and reduce unfair differences in who gets and dies from the disease. He is the Vincent L. Gregory Professor of Cancer Prevention, and helped create major programs at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that focus on stopping cancer before it starts and improving cancer care around the world.

His work looks at how genes and other biological factors affect a person’s chance of getting cancer, with a special focus on why prostate cancer hits some groups, especially men of African descent, harder than others. He also directs a National Cancer Institute–funded program that trains the next generation of cancer researchers, especially those working in Africa and other underserved regions.