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Timothy Rebbeck, PhD
Contributor
Timothy R. Rebbeck is a cancer researcher and professor who works to prevent cancer and reduce unfair differences in who gets and dies from the disease. He is the Vincent L. Gregory Professor of Cancer Prevention, and helped create major programs at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that focus on stopping cancer before it starts and improving cancer care around the world.
His work looks at how genes and other biological factors affect a person’s chance of getting cancer, with a special focus on why prostate cancer hits some groups, especially men of African descent, harder than others. He also directs a National Cancer Institute–funded program that trains the next generation of cancer researchers, especially those working in Africa and other underserved regions.
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet