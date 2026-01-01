Skip to main content
photo of Timothy Rebbeck, PhD

Timothy Rebbeck, PhD

Contributor

Timothy R. Rebbeck is a cancer researcher and professor who works to prevent cancer and reduce unfair differences in who gets and dies from the disease. He is the Vincent L. Gregory Professor of Cancer Prevention, and helped create major programs at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute that focus on stopping cancer before it starts and improving cancer care around the world.

His work looks at how genes and other biological factors affect a person’s chance of getting cancer, with a special focus on why prostate cancer hits some groups, especially men of African descent, harder than others. He also directs a National Cancer Institute–funded program that trains the next generation of cancer researchers, especially those working in Africa and other underserved regions.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
blog image 1

Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
blog image 1

How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
blog image 1

Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
blog image 1

Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
blog image 1

AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
blog image 1

Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
blog image 1

Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
blog image 1

Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
blog image 1

Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

25 Gut Health Hacks is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.