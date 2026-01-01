Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Susan Weaver, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Susan Weaver graduated from Stanford University, completed a combined MD/MPH program at Tufts University School of Medicine, and then graduated from the primary track internal medicine program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center of Harvard Medical School. She has practiced internal medicine over 20 years, 15 years as a primary care internist and four as a hospitalist, and served in quality assurance leadership roles at Atrius and Bowdoin Street Community Health Center. She is currently an attending primary care physician and instructor in medicine at Health Care Associates, and is interested in patient experience in complex health care systems, quality improvement, and women's health.
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
Red eyes, dry eyes, and more: Top questions for your eye doctor
The most effective types of exercise to lower blood pressure
Insufficient sleep linked to higher risk of atrial fibrillation
The best foods high in potassium — and why you need them
How to protect your health in a power outage
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain