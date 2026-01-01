Contributor

Dr. Susan Weaver graduated from Stanford University, completed a combined MD/MPH program at Tufts University School of Medicine, and then graduated from the primary track internal medicine program at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center of Harvard Medical School. She has practiced internal medicine over 20 years, 15 years as a primary care internist and four as a hospitalist, and served in quality assurance leadership roles at Atrius and Bowdoin Street Community Health Center. She is currently an attending primary care physician and instructor in medicine at Health Care Associates, and is interested in patient experience in complex health care systems, quality improvement, and women's health.