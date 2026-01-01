Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Rudolph Tanzi, PhD
Contributor
Rudolph Tanzi is the director of the genetics and aging research unit and director of the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital. He serves as the Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He discovered numerous Alzheimer’s genes, including the first three, and directs the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund Alzheimer’s Genome Project.
Tanzi has won the highest awards in his field, is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, and is one of the Top 1% Highly Cited Researchers in the world. He has co-authored nearly 800 research publications with over 185,000 citations, and is a New York Times bestselling author of several books.
Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet