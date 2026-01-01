Contributor

Rudolph Tanzi is the director of the genetics and aging research unit and director of the McCance Center for Brain Health at Massachusetts General Hospital. He serves as the Joseph P. and Rose F. Kennedy Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He discovered numerous Alzheimer’s genes, including the first three, and directs the Cure Alzheimer’s Fund Alzheimer’s Genome Project.

Tanzi has won the highest awards in his field, is a member of the National Academy of Medicine, and is one of the Top 1% Highly Cited Researchers in the world. He has co-authored nearly 800 research publications with over 185,000 citations, and is a New York Times bestselling author of several books.