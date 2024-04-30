photo of Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS

Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS

Contributor

Dr. Neera Nathan is a dermatologist and researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. Her clinical and research interests include dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, and laser medicine. She is part of the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School, where she contributes to resident physician education.

Rare and often aggressive, Merkel cell cancer is best caught early featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Rare and often aggressive, Merkel cell cancer is best caught early
Recognizing and preventing sun allergies featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Recognizing and preventing sun allergies
Adult female acne: Why it happens and the emotional toll featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Adult female acne: Why it happens and the emotional toll
What is alopecia areata and how is it managed? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

What is alopecia areata and how is it managed?
Why is topical vitamin C important for skin health? featured image

Staying Healthy

Why is topical vitamin C important for skin health?
Stress may be getting to your skin, but it’s not a one-way street featured image

Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS

Stress may be getting to your skin, but it’s not a one-way street
Drugstore skincare: Science-backed anti-aging ingredients that don’t break the bank featured image

Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS

Drugstore skincare: Science-backed anti-aging ingredients that don’t break the bank
Tinted sunscreens: Benefits beyond an attractive glow featured image

Cancer

Tinted sunscreens: Benefits beyond an attractive glow
Platelet-rich plasma: Does the cure for hair loss lie within our blood? featured image

Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS

Platelet-rich plasma: Does the cure for hair loss lie within our blood?
The skinny on freezing fat featured image

Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS

The skinny on freezing fat
Clean cosmetics: The science behind the trend featured image

Molly Wanner, MD

Clean cosmetics: The science behind the trend
