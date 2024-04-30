Recent Blog Articles
Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS
Contributor
Dr. Neera Nathan is a dermatologist and researcher at Massachusetts General Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center. Her clinical and research interests include dermatologic surgery, cosmetic dermatology, and laser medicine. She is part of the teaching faculty at Harvard Medical School, where she contributes to resident physician education.
Twitter: @NeeraNathanMD
Posts by Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS
Diseases & Conditions
Rare and often aggressive, Merkel cell cancer is best caught early
Diseases & Conditions
Recognizing and preventing sun allergies
Diseases & Conditions
Adult female acne: Why it happens and the emotional toll
Diseases & Conditions
What is alopecia areata and how is it managed?
Staying Healthy
Why is topical vitamin C important for skin health?
Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS
Stress may be getting to your skin, but it’s not a one-way street
Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS
Drugstore skincare: Science-backed anti-aging ingredients that don’t break the bank
Cancer
Tinted sunscreens: Benefits beyond an attractive glow
Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS
Platelet-rich plasma: Does the cure for hair loss lie within our blood?
Neera Nathan, MD, MSHS
The skinny on freezing fat
Molly Wanner, MD
Clean cosmetics: The science behind the trend
