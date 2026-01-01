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Nancy Volkers

Health Writer

Nancy Volkers is a health writer, consultant, and podcaster with a focus on consumer health and health disparities. She is the former communications officer for the International League Against Epilepsy, and has written for a variety of consumer-focused websites, including the award-winning intelihealth.com. She holds a master of arts in journalism from Stanford University and a bachelor of arts in biology from Drew University.

Recent Articles
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Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
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How to protect your health in a power outage
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Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
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Kinesio taping offers only modest relief for musculoskeletal disorders
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Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
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What factors speed up aging?
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New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
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The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
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Is MRI contrast dye safe?
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Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
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