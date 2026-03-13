photo of Nancy Capparelli, PT, MSPT, OCS

Nancy Capparelli, PT, MSPT, OCS

Contributor

Nancy Capparelli is a licensed physical therapist with more than 30 years of clinical experience. She earned her bachelor’s degree in physiological science from University of California, Los Angeles, and her master’s degree in physical therapy from Washington University in St. Louis. She is board certified in orthopedics by the American Board of Physical Therapy Specialties, and has worked with Beth Israel Lahey Health for nearly 25 years.

Her background includes extensive experience in outpatient orthopedics, where she treats a wide range of conditions including disorders of the spine, hip, knee, shoulder, and foot and ankle. Additionally, she has experience in acute care, inpatient rehabilitation, and skilled nursing facilities. Outside of work, she enjoys traveling with her family, skiing, inline skating, and singing.

Recent Articles
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How high blood pressure harms your health
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Time for a medication check-up?
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Risk factors for MCI and dementia
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Handling tough decisions as a caregiver
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How we make memories
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Treating mild cognitive impairment
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Are you at risk for high blood pressure?
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Cholesterol's various forms
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Stopping a medication?
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How to fall without injury
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