Contributor

Dr. Michael T. Lu is an associate professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School, director of AI and co-director of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center, and director of the MGH Imaging Trials Center. His research focuses on clinical trials of cardiac computed tomography to improve health and machine learning to predict healthy outcomes from multimodal imaging.

He earned his MD degree from Harvard Medical School and MPH from the Havard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of California, San Francisco, followed by fellowships in thoracic and cardiac imaging at MGH.