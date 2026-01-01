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Michael Lu, MD, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Michael T. Lu is an associate professor of radiology at Harvard Medical School, director of AI and co-director of the Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) Cardiovascular Imaging Research Center, and director of the MGH Imaging Trials Center. His research focuses on clinical trials of cardiac computed tomography to improve health and machine learning to predict healthy outcomes from multimodal imaging.

He earned his MD degree from Harvard Medical School and MPH from the Havard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He completed his residency in diagnostic radiology at the University of California, San Francisco, followed by fellowships in thoracic and cardiac imaging at MGH.

Recent Articles
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Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
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Beef tallow, seed oils, and full-fat dairy: Are any of them heart-healthy?
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Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
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Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
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American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
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Heart risks from cannabis remain hazy but warrant caution
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Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
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A guide to the DASH diet
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Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
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Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
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