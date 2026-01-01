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Margaret Lippincott, MD

Contributor

Dr. Margaret Lippincott is a clinician and physician investigator in the reproductive endocrine unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, and serves as an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. She earned her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine, completed her residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and pursued fellowship training at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Lippincott holds board certifications in internal medicine, endocrine, diabetes and metabolism, and obesity medicine. She directs the Multidisciplinary Care Center for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and treats patients with various reproductive disorders, including hypogonadism, infertility, and menopause. She researches how genes necessary for reproduction influence human health at every stage of life.

Recent Articles
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Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
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Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
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How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
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Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
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Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
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AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
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Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
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Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
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Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
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Easy ways to add tofu to your diet
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