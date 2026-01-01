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Margaret Lippincott, MD
Contributor
Dr. Margaret Lippincott is a clinician and physician investigator in the reproductive endocrine unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, and serves as an assistant professor at Harvard Medical School. She earned her medical degree from Duke University School of Medicine, completed her residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, and pursued fellowship training at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Dr. Lippincott holds board certifications in internal medicine, endocrine, diabetes and metabolism, and obesity medicine. She directs the Multidisciplinary Care Center for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), and treats patients with various reproductive disorders, including hypogonadism, infertility, and menopause. She researches how genes necessary for reproduction influence human health at every stage of life.
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Surgery for a torn meniscus appears to offer no benefit
AI in healthcare: Can a chatbot answer your medical questions?
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Poison ivy rash: Symptoms, treatment, and prevention
Taming high blood pressure: How doctors find the right drug mix
Easy ways to add tofu to your diet