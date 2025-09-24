Contributor

Lori Brightman, PT, MPT, CLT, is a clinical specialist physical therapist working at MGB Spaulding Outpatient Center in Plymouth, MA. She has specialized certifications in pelvic and obstetric physical therapy through the American Physical Therapy Association, as well as Certified in Lymphedema Therapy (CLT) training. Lori enjoys working with patients to improve their functional outcomes and improve their quality of life.