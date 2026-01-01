Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Lisa Ellis
Executive Editor, Online Special Health Reports
Lisa Ellis has been Executive Editor of Harvard Health Publishing’s short-form, online-only Special Health Reports since 2018. She previously was a writer and editor with two award-winning consumer health information websites, InteliHealth (with medical review by Harvard Medical School) and Simple Steps to Better Dental Health. She began her career as a journalist, writing and editing for daily newspapers, including The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet