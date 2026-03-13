Contributor

Kieran F. Reid is assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the Laboratory of Exercise Physiology and Physical Performance at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. He also serves as the associate director of the Function Assessment Core at the Boston Claude D. Pepper Older Americans Independence Center. He has extensive training and experience in conducting clinical trials to assess and restore physical function in aging humans.

Dr. Reid has also successfully implemented several award-winning community-based exercise and nutrition interventions to enhance physical and cognitive performance in older adults. He completed his doctorate in clinical research from Trinity College, Dublin, and a master's in public health in epidemiology and biostatistics from Tufts University School of Medicine. Dr. Reid also serves as the chief editor for Frontiers in Aging - Musculoskeletal Aging.