Contributor

Karen Zunti is a bike fitter for Spaulding Rehabilitation’s Cycling Medicine program. She graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy in 1993. She has been with Spaulding since 2010. Her bike fitting certifications include BikePT Gold level, Serotta International Cycling Institute Level 3, and International Bike Fitting Institute Level 2. A former triathlete, she is now an avid mountain and road biker and is delving into gravel riding. She volunteers with Spaulding’s Adaptive Mountain Biking and Adaptive Cycling programs.