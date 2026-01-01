Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
How to protect your health in a power outage
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Kinesio taping offers only modest relief for musculoskeletal disorders
Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Karen Zunti, PT
Contributor
Karen Zunti is a bike fitter for Spaulding Rehabilitation’s Cycling Medicine program. She graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy in 1993. She has been with Spaulding since 2010. Her bike fitting certifications include BikePT Gold level, Serotta International Cycling Institute Level 3, and International Bike Fitting Institute Level 2. A former triathlete, she is now an avid mountain and road biker and is delving into gravel riding. She volunteers with Spaulding’s Adaptive Mountain Biking and Adaptive Cycling programs.
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
How to protect your health in a power outage
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Kinesio taping offers only modest relief for musculoskeletal disorders
Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?