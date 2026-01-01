Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
Joseph R. Betancourt, MD, MPH
Contributor
Dr. Joseph R. Betancourt is the vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH); the founder, senior advisor, and faculty of the Disparities Solutions Center at MGH; faculty at the Mongan Institute; an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; and a practicing internal medicine physician. Dr. Betancourt is a nationally and internationally recognized expert in health policy, health care disparities, diversity, and cross-cultural medicine.
Posts by Joseph R. Betancourt, MD, MPH
Immune and infectious diseases
Communities of color devastated by COVID-19: Shifting the narrative
Immune and infectious diseases
Promoting equity and community health in the COVID-19 pandemic
Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
A guide to the DASH diet
Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery