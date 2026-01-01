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Joseph R. Betancourt, MD, MPH

Contributor

Dr. Joseph R. Betancourt is the vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH); the founder, senior advisor, and faculty of the Disparities Solutions Center at MGH; faculty at the Mongan Institute; an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School; and a practicing internal medicine physician. Dr. Betancourt is a nationally and internationally recognized expert in health policy, health care disparities, diversity, and cross-cultural medicine.

Posts by Joseph R. Betancourt, MD, MPH

Communities of color devastated by COVID-19: Shifting the narrative featured image

Immune and infectious diseases

Communities of color devastated by COVID-19: Shifting the narrative
Promoting equity and community health in the COVID-19 pandemic featured image

Immune and infectious diseases

Promoting equity and community health in the COVID-19 pandemic
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Recent Articles
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Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
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A guide to the DASH diet
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Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
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Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
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COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
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Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
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Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
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How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
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Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
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Increasing daily steps may boost surgical recovery
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