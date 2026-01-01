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Jonathan W. Waks, MD

Contributor

Dr. Jonathan Waks is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the arrhythmia monitoring and ECG laboratories at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Waks’ research interests involve using novel signal processing techniques and artificial intelligence ECG analysis to assess the risk of ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death.

Dr. Waks earned his MD degree at Harvard Medical School. After completing his residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, he did a fellowship in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Recent Articles
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American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
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Harvard study links ultra-processed foods to higher rates of cognitive decline, dementia
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A guide to the DASH diet
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Calorie deficit explained: Is it a safe, sustainable approach to weight loss?
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Prediabetes diet: How to help prevent progression to diabetes
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COPD symptoms: How to spot them early
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Routine cancer screenings for older adults: Mammograms, colonoscopies, PSA tests, and more
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Many older adults get health information from self-defined experts online
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Eating more soy and other legumes might ward off high blood pressure
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How PMOS (once called PCOS) affects women after menopause
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