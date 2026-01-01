Contributor

Dr. Jonathan Waks is an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and director of the arrhythmia monitoring and ECG laboratories at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. Dr. Waks’ research interests involve using novel signal processing techniques and artificial intelligence ECG analysis to assess the risk of ventricular arrhythmias and sudden cardiac death.

Dr. Waks earned his MD degree at Harvard Medical School. After completing his residency in internal medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, he did a fellowship in cardiovascular disease and clinical cardiac electrophysiology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.