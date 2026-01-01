Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
John Winkelman, MD, PhD
Contributor
Dr. John Winkelman is a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and chief of the sleep disorders clinical research program in the department of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Winkelman received his PhD in psychobiology from Harvard University, an MD from Harvard Medical School, and completed both a residency in psychiatry and a fellowship in sleep medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.
Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
What is ventricular bigeminy?
Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
CPR on TV may be misleading
How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet