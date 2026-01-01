Skip to main content
photo of John Winkelman, MD, PhD

John Winkelman, MD, PhD

Contributor

Dr. John Winkelman is a professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and chief of the sleep disorders clinical research program in the department of psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Winkelman received his PhD in psychobiology from Harvard University, an MD from Harvard Medical School, and completed both a residency in psychiatry and a fellowship in sleep medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Recent Articles
blog image 1

Coping with chronic pain, depression, and high blood pressure
blog image 1

Can you prevent the hunched back of kyphosis?
blog image 1

What is ventricular bigeminy?
blog image 1

Emojis in electronic health records could be confusing
blog image 1

Doing different types of exercise linked to a longer life
blog image 1

CPR on TV may be misleading
blog image 1

How gum disease may raise heart disease risk
blog image 1

FDA approves nasal spray to treat rapid heart rhythm
blog image 1

Smart watch may improve detection of atrial fibrillation
blog image 1

4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

25 Gut Health Hacks is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.