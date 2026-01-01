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Joanne Borg Stein, MD

Contributor

Dr. Joanne Borg Stein received her BA from Tufts University and her MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. She completed her residency at Columbia Presbyterian in New York City, where she was chief resident and served as a faculty member for four years before relocating to the Boston area. She currently serves as the associate program director for the PM&R Sports Medicine Fellowship. She is team physician for Wellesley College.

Dr. Borg Stein developed and is director of the Regenerative Medicine Program for Mass General Brigham Sports Medicine. Her research is focused on regenerative injection treatment for sports injury. She has authored many articles on treatment of musculoskeletal and sports injury with regenerative injections and sports ultrasound. She is the chair of the regenerative medicine council of the American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and the orthobiologics committee of the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine.

Recent Articles
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Strength training over decades linked to longer life
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Loneliness linked to cognitive decline and early death
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Taking breaks from sitting to move around may lower cancer risk
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GLP-1 weight-loss drugs may lower the need for knee replacement
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Senator's death calls attention to aortic dissection
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Peptides: What they are, potential benefits, and safety concerns
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Atherosclerosis: Can AI help your doctor detect it?
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Lose more weight and protect your heart by pairing exercise with eating fewer calories
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Cardiac amyloidosis: Better detection and new treatments
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American Cancer Society expands testing recommendations for colorectal cancer screening
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