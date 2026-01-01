Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
How to protect your health in a power outage
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Kinesio taping offers only modest relief for musculoskeletal disorders
Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Jennifer Cook
Health Writer
Jennifer Cook is an award-winning media professional with a focus on healthy lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Prevention, Consumer Reports, Health Central, and Cancer Health, among other outlets. She began her career as a fact checker at New York magazine, and went on to hold editorial positions at Self, Health, Glamour, Prevention, and Good Housekeeping, among other magazines. Two articles she conceived of and edited were finalists for National Magazine Awards.
Jenny has also ghostwritten and/or edited several consumer health books, including New York Times bestseller 7 Years Younger, a Good Housekeeping project, and two books by psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, Memory Rescue and Feel Better Fast. She is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists (AHCJ) and a graduate of the University of California, Santa Cruz.
Posts by Jennifer Cook
Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
How to protect your health in a power outage
Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
Kinesio taping offers only modest relief for musculoskeletal disorders
Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?