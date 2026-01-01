Health Writer

Jennifer Cook is an award-winning media professional with a focus on healthy lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Prevention, Consumer Reports, Health Central, and Cancer Health, among other outlets. She began her career as a fact checker at New York magazine, and went on to hold editorial positions at Self, Health, Glamour, Prevention, and Good Housekeeping, among other magazines. Two articles she conceived of and edited were finalists for National Magazine Awards.

Jenny has also ghostwritten and/or edited several consumer health books, including New York Times bestseller 7 Years Younger, a Good Housekeeping project, and two books by psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, Memory Rescue and Feel Better Fast. She is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists (AHCJ) and a graduate of the University of California, Santa Cruz.