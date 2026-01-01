Skip to main content
photo of Jennifer Cook

Jennifer Cook

Health Writer

Jennifer Cook is an award-winning media professional with a focus on healthy lifestyle. Her work has appeared in Prevention, Consumer Reports, Health Central, and Cancer Health, among other outlets. She began her career as a fact checker at New York magazine, and went on to hold editorial positions at Self, Health, Glamour, Prevention, and Good Housekeeping, among other magazines. Two articles she conceived of and edited were finalists for National Magazine Awards.

Jenny has also ghostwritten and/or edited several consumer health books, including New York Times bestseller 7 Years Younger, a Good Housekeeping project, and two books by psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen, Memory Rescue and Feel Better Fast. She is a member of the Association of Health Care Journalists (AHCJ) and a graduate of the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Posts by Jennifer Cook

How to protect your health in a power outage featured image

Preventive care

How to protect your health in a power outage
Result 1 - 1 of 1
Recent Articles
blog image 1

Can juicing help you get more fruits and vegetables?
blog image 1

How to protect your health in a power outage
blog image 1

Physical therapy provides modest improvement for chronic low back pain
blog image 1

Kinesio taping offers only modest relief for musculoskeletal disorders
blog image 1

Scoliosis treatment: Can it help as you get older?
blog image 1

What factors speed up aging?
blog image 1

New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
blog image 1

The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
blog image 1

Is MRI contrast dye safe?
blog image 1

Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

25 Gut Health Hacks is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive health information from Harvard Medical School.

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to lessen digestion problems…keep inflammation under control…learn simple exercises to improve your balance…understand your options for cataract treatment…all delivered to your email box FREE.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of 25 Gut Health Hacks.