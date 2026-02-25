Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized
Jeff Meade
Health Writer
Jeff Meade is a health writer and editorial consultant with interests in consumer health and health policy. He is a former news director for the Webby Award–winning intelihealth.com, and senior editor/producer for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Posts by Jeff Meade
Understanding food noise - and how to turn down the volume
Remedies for motion sickness: What works?
4 keys to a heart-healthy diet
Understanding exercise heart rate zones
Resistant starch: Can you make the carbs you eat a little healthier?
Harvard study: A couple of daily cups of coffee or tea linked to lower dementia risk
Does everyone benefit from cutting saturated fat in their diet?
How to treat shoulder impingement
Beyond protein: 6 other nutrients that help prevent muscle loss
Advancements in knee replacement: More precise and personalized