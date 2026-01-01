Contributor

Dr. James A. Brink is chair of enterprise radiology at the Mass General Brigham (MGB) Health System, and the Juan M. Taveras Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). Dr. Brink served as chair of the Yale department of diagnostic radiology prior to appointment as radiologist-in-chief at MGH. In 2021, his responsibilities expanded to include those as chair of radiology at BWH and chief of enterprise radiology at MGB.

Dr. Brink has broad experience in medical imaging, including the utilization and management of imaging resources, with specific interest and expertise in issues related to the monitoring and control of medical radiation exposure.