What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak
James A. Brink, MD
Contributor
Dr. James A. Brink is chair of enterprise radiology at the Mass General Brigham (MGB) Health System, and the Juan M. Taveras Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School (HMS). Dr. Brink served as chair of the Yale department of diagnostic radiology prior to appointment as radiologist-in-chief at MGH. In 2021, his responsibilities expanded to include those as chair of radiology at BWH and chief of enterprise radiology at MGB.
Dr. Brink has broad experience in medical imaging, including the utilization and management of imaging resources, with specific interest and expertise in issues related to the monitoring and control of medical radiation exposure.
What factors speed up aging?
New resistance training guidance may simplify your workout
The problem with "classic" Lyme disease symptoms
High-dose flu shot may lower risk of Alzheimer's
Do gallstones always need treatment?
Healthier plant-based diet tied to lower risk of dementia
Is MRI contrast dye safe?
Are those body aches a sign of gallstones?
Staying active throughout middle age may lower women's risk of dying early
Hantavirus explained: What to know after the cruise ship outbreak