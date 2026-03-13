Contributor

Dr. Heidi Rayala is an assistant professor of surgery at Harvard Medical School and a practicing urologic surgeon at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She specializes in the management of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), elevated PSA, and prostate cancer, with a focus on helping patients navigate the intersection of these conditions. Dr. Rayala earned her MD and PhD in molecular biology at Washington University School of Medicine, followed by urologic residency training at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and a fellowship in urologic oncology at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Rayala lectures nationally on the medical management of BPH and overactive bladder in the aging male population. Her research centers on improving the patient experience during office-based urologic procedures, including pioneering studies on the use of low-dose nitrous oxide to reduce pain and anxiety during prostate biopsies.