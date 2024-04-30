Contributor

Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN, is a senior clinical nutrition specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). As a registered dietitian, she counsels on medical nutrition therapy on an outpatient basis and is the co-director of Be Fit, the hospital’s employee wellness program. She has a Bachelor of Nutritional Science from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Liberal Arts in Gastronomy from Boston University. She has worked at MGH since 2005 and helped develop Choose Well Eat Well, a traffic-light labeling system designed to promote healthier choices in MGH’s cafeterias. Emily enjoys freelance food writing and has received the Julia Child Award in Scholarship Excellence. She is passionate about improving our societal relationship with food and is an avid home cook.