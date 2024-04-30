photo of Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN

Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN

Contributor

Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN, is a senior clinical nutrition specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH).  As a registered dietitian, she counsels on medical nutrition therapy on an outpatient basis and is the co-director of Be Fit, the hospital’s employee wellness program. She has a Bachelor of Nutritional Science from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Liberal Arts in Gastronomy from Boston University. She has worked at MGH since 2005 and helped develop Choose Well Eat Well, a traffic-light labeling system designed to promote healthier choices in MGH’s cafeterias. Emily enjoys freelance food writing and has received the Julia Child Award in Scholarship Excellence.  She is passionate about improving our societal relationship with food and is an avid home cook. 

Posts by Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN

The lowdown on the low-FODMAP diet featured image

Digestive Health

The lowdown on the low-FODMAP diet
Olive oil or coconut oil: Which is worthy of kitchen-staple status? featured image

Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN

Olive oil or coconut oil: Which is worthy of kitchen-staple status?
Are sugar substitutes too sweet to be true? featured image

Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN

Are sugar substitutes too sweet to be true?
The scoop on protein powder featured image

Emily Gelsomin, MLA, RD, LDN

The scoop on protein powder
An omnivore's dilemma: How much red meat is too much? featured image

Healthy Eating

An omnivore's dilemma: How much red meat is too much?
Is it time to stop skimming over full-fat dairy? featured image

Cancer

Is it time to stop skimming over full-fat dairy?
Impossible and Beyond: How healthy are these meatless burgers? featured image

Nutrition

Impossible and Beyond: How healthy are these meatless burgers?
Digesting the latest research on eggs featured image

Heart Health

Digesting the latest research on eggs
Result 1 - 8 of 8

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.