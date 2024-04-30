photo of Celeste Robb-Nicholson, MD

Celeste Robb-Nicholson, MD

Contributor

Celeste Robb-Nicholson, M.D., is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Physician and Associate Chief of the General Internal Medicine Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, and founding Editor-in-Chief of theâ€¯Harvard Women's Health Watch. She also serves as the Medical Director of Primary Care Office InSite, a web site for general internists and their patients. In thisâ€¯role, she is responsible for the development of guidelines for primary care clinicians and health information for their patients. Dr. Robb-Nicholson received her undergraduate degree from Radcliffe College, her medical degree from Duke University, and her master's in public health in maternal and child health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is board certified in Internal Medicine. She maintains an active medical practice as a Primary Care Physician at Massachusetts General Hospital. 

Posts by Celeste Robb-Nicholson, MD

Ask the doctor: How do you treat a Baker's cyst? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

Ask the doctor: How do you treat a Baker's cyst?
By the way, doctor: Should I get the shingles vaccine? featured image

Harvard Women's Health Watch

By the way, doctor: Should I get the shingles vaccine?
By the way, doctor: Should I be worried about a kidney cyst? featured image

Diseases & Conditions

By the way, doctor: Should I be worried about a kidney cyst?
What is keratosis pilaris? featured image

Harvard Women's Health Watch

What is keratosis pilaris?
By the way, doctor: Is vaginal estrogen safe? featured image

Women's Health

By the way, doctor: Is vaginal estrogen safe?
By the way, doctor: What causes acid reflux in the throat? featured image

Harvard Women's Health Watch

By the way, doctor: What causes acid reflux in the throat?
By the way, doctor: Should I get the shingles vaccine? featured image

Harvard Women's Health Watch

By the way, doctor: Should I get the shingles vaccine?
By the way, doctor: Is palm oil good for you? featured image

Staying Healthy

By the way, doctor: Is palm oil good for you?
Result 1 - 8 of 8

Recent Blog Articles

blog image 1

Dupuytren's contracture of the hand
blog image 1

Moving from couch to 5K
blog image 1

How — and why — to fit more fiber and fermented food into your meals
blog image 1

Tick season is expanding: Protect yourself against Lyme disease
blog image 1

What? Another medical form to fill out?
blog image 1

How do trees and green spaces enhance our health?
blog image 1

A muscle-building obsession in boys: What to know and do
blog image 1

Harvard Health Ad Watch: New drug, old song, clever tagline
blog image 1

Concussion in children: What to know and do
blog image 1

What color is your tongue? What's healthy, what's not?
/
Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Thanks for visiting. Don't miss your FREE gift.

The Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness, is yours absolutely FREE when you sign up to receive Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Sign up to get tips for living a healthy lifestyle, with ways to fight inflammation and improve cognitive health, plus the latest advances in preventative medicine, diet and exercise, pain relief, blood pressure and cholesterol management, and more.

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Health Alerts from Harvard Medical School

Get helpful tips and guidance for everything from fighting inflammation to finding the best diets for weight loss...from exercises to build a stronger core to advice on treating cataracts. PLUS, the latest news on medical advances and breakthroughs from Harvard Medical School experts.

BONUS! Sign up now and
get a FREE copy of the
Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness

Harvard Health Publishing Logo

Stay on top of latest health news from Harvard Medical School.

Plus, get a FREE copy of the Best Diets for Cognitive Fitness.