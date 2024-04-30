Contributor

Celeste Robb-Nicholson, M.D., is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, Physician and Associate Chief of the General Internal Medicine Unit at Massachusetts General Hospital, and founding Editor-in-Chief of theâ€¯Harvard Women's Health Watch. She also serves as the Medical Director of Primary Care Office InSite, a web site for general internists and their patients. In thisâ€¯role, she is responsible for the development of guidelines for primary care clinicians and health information for their patients. Dr. Robb-Nicholson received her undergraduate degree from Radcliffe College, her medical degree from Duke University, and her master's in public health in maternal and child health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She is board certified in Internal Medicine. She maintains an active medical practice as a Primary Care Physician at Massachusetts General Hospital.