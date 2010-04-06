By the way, doctor: Should I be worried about a kidney cyst?

Q. Recently, I had a pelvic ultrasound to evaluate uterine fibroids. During the procedure, the radiologist found a kidney cyst. Should I be concerned about kidney cancer?

A. Kidney (or renal) cysts are small, fluid-filled sacs in the kidneys; they're usually harmless and rarely cause symptoms. Kidney cysts are quite common, and many people have them without knowing it. The likelihood of having one or more cysts increases with age — from 5% of people in their 30s to more than 36% of those in their 70s. In most cases, cysts are discovered incidentally during an ultrasound, CT scan, or MRI scan for some other health reason.